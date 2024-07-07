Lil Durk's Alleged Son's Stepfather Speaks Out After Supposed Shooting

BYGabriel Bras Nevares4.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Durk's alleged ten-year-old son's stepfather claimed that he was not the aggressor in this situation and that he still loves him.

Lil Durk learned of some pretty shocking developments recently, as his alleged ten-year-old son supposedly shot his stepfather during a July 1 dispute with the boy's mother [not Smurk's current partner, India Royale]. Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, and there are very little details about this situation available at press time. Presumably, the stepfather (named Joshua Pippens) is in a hospital bed right now according to some online reports, and he recently spoke out about the situation in multiple Instagram and IG Story posts. Even though this alleged fight, if it happened, was a very scary and combative situation, Pippens said that he still loves the boy as if he were his regardless.

"As y'all can see I was not the aggressor," Pippens said of the situation with Lil Durk's alleged son. "And y'all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip. He grabbed my gun off my hip following his moms lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me. I advise y'all see it before they take it down #buildawareness." "My gun was on my hip and I was trying to protect myself from getting shot," he added on his Instagram Story.

Read More: Lil Durk Set Ablaze Following His Support For The Chicago Sky

Joshua Pippens Speaks Out After Lil Durk's Alleged Son Supposedly Shot Him

"I never in a million years thought a kid I bought 4 wheelers and paid for football leagues and everything would do this," Joshua Pippens continued concerning Lil Durk's alleged son. "But he only knows what mom shows him I still love him like he's mines [middle finger emoji]. Whatever makes y'all feel better. That's why I got custody of my kids and she don't. Y'all so internet think [sic] god it was me that took the shot and not her. That's still my daughters mom but she knows like ik [praying hands emoji] GOD HAS ALWAYS BEEN GOOD TO ME SURVIVOR."

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is fresh off his latest single "Went Hollywood For A Year," and we can't imagine he's very happy about this news. It probably threw a wrench into his busy schedule, and we'll see if he has anything to say about it. Hopefully all parties involved can get to the bottom of this and prevent future conflicts like this from happening. Perhaps there's more about this incident that will emerge in the near future.

Read More: Lil Durk Gets Dragged Online By Fans Over His New Single, "Went Hollywood For A Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 ‚Äì 10/5/23MusicLil Durk's 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather Amid Domestic Dispute12.5K
FBG Duck Verdict Mom Reaction Hip Hop NewsMusicFBG Duck's Mother Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Son's Murder's Case997
MusicLil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Rants On Instagram14.9K
Prince Williams/Getty ImagesMusicLil Durk's Alleged BM Shares Side-By-Side Pictures Of Her Son & Durk180.6K