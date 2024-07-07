Lil Durk's Alleged Son's Stepfather Speaks Out After Supposed Shooting

Lil Durk's alleged ten-year-old son's stepfather claimed that he was not the aggressor in this situation and that he still loves him.

Lil Durk learned of some pretty shocking developments recently, as his alleged ten-year-old son supposedly shot his stepfather during a July 1 dispute with the boy's mother [not Smurk's current partner, India Royale]. Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, and there are very little details about this situation available at press time. Presumably, the stepfather (named Joshua Pippens) is in a hospital bed right now according to some online reports, and he recently spoke out about the situation in multiple Instagram and IG Story posts. Even though this alleged fight, if it happened, was a very scary and combative situation, Pippens said that he still loves the boy as if he were his regardless.

"As y'all can see I was not the aggressor," Pippens said of the situation with Lil Durk's alleged son. "And y'all also can see how I still had my gun on my hip. He grabbed my gun off my hip following his moms lead and tried to shoot me and then actually shot me. I advise y'all see it before they take it down #buildawareness." "My gun was on my hip and I was trying to protect myself from getting shot," he added on his Instagram Story.

Joshua Pippens Speaks Out After Lil Durk's Alleged Son Supposedly Shot Him

"I never in a million years thought a kid I bought 4 wheelers and paid for football leagues and everything would do this," Joshua Pippens continued concerning Lil Durk's alleged son. "But he only knows what mom shows him I still love him like he's mines [middle finger emoji]. Whatever makes y'all feel better. That's why I got custody of my kids and she don't. Y'all so internet think [sic] god it was me that took the shot and not her. That's still my daughters mom but she knows like ik [praying hands emoji] GOD HAS ALWAYS BEEN GOOD TO ME SURVIVOR."