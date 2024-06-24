Lil Durk Set Ablaze Following His Support For The Chicago Sky

Jokes aside, this another great look for the WNBA going forward.

The WNBA continues to receive more eyeballs on its product this season. When you have a global star like Caitlin Clark, it becomes a lot easier to market your brand. Lil Durk is starting to catch on to what the league is building, as he pulled up to support his hometown Chicago Sky (6-9). Last night, Angel Reese and her crew took down the Indiana Fever (7-11) in perhaps the most exciting game of the season. After falling behind by 15 near the end of the third quarter, the Sky chipped away at the deficit. They eventually went up four with 27.8 seconds remaining to hold on, 88-87.

Angel Reese was a big part of their success, notching 25 points, 16 rebounds, on an efficient 8-12 shooting night. Lil Durk might have been a catalyst as well, as he performed at halftime. Vic Mensa and G Herbo were also in attendance, as part of a Juneteenth celebration promotion. After picking up the massive W, Smurk joined the team in the locker room to show them love, according to AllHipHop. "We locked in now. Y’all had a good game today and I’m gonna be at more of the games supporting y’all", Durk said. This energy from the Chicago native is nothing new, as he originally welcomed Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to the squad.

Lil Durk Can't Support The Chicago Sky Without Getting Flamed

Even though this was a sweet moment for the team and the league, fans were still finding something funny. In this case, it was Lil Durk's height and outfit of choice. According to the internet, the hitmaker stands 5'7", which comparatively is pretty short to a lot of WNBA athletes. Reese is 6'3", so with an eight-inch height discrepancy, X users were quick to point that out. Durk and the Sky forward linked up for a picture which led to obvious jokes. As for his get-up, some were saying he was wearing a Snuggie, or trying to impersonate a political leader in some European country.

