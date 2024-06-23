Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Reportedly Released From Prison

There isn't a whole lot of information on what the circumstances behind this supposed release are, so Pop Smoke fans are puzzled.

According to numerous online reports and social media activity, authorities reportedly released one of Pop Smoke's alleged killers from jail (specifically juvie) for what seems like his 21st birthday. Moreover, there isn't a lot of concrete information available about this supposed release at press time, other than this being the completion of the alleged killer's four-year sentence for pleading guilty to murder. This follows other developments in the New York drill rapper's murder case, such as an alleged eyewitness explaining how it all went down. That took place on social media, though, not in court. As such, there are still a lot of unanswered questions and doubts when it comes to this tragedy.

Furthermore, four years have passed since Pop Smoke died in a home invasion and robbery, and only one defendant remains in his case. Corey Walker is also the only adult defendant in this case, and the court delayed his trial due to an inability to settle a plea agreement with prosecutors. "Negotiations fell through, but there’s still a possibility we’ll come to an agreement," defense attorney Deion Benjamin told Rolling Stone. "A few things need to be ironed out. If they don’t get resolved, we’ll go to trial," for which jury selection would begin on August 6.

Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Is Reportedly Free

However, this vague release definitely isn't the most odd or bizarre thing to emerge out of this Pop Smoke case. Some connected it to the death of rapper Sirtanky, and believe that the latter passed away as a move of retaliation for the murder of the former. In fact, the Los Angeles rapper washed up in a barrel on the shores of Malibu, a gruesome and disturbing end with unclear context behind it. Hopefully no further violence affects this whole situation.