Pop Smoke Trends On 4-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Pop Smoke is trending on social media as fans reflect on his career and influence, four years after his death. The Brooklyn rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles. He had released his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, just 12 days earlier. It debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200.

"Pop smoke was really about to take off, I can’t believe it’s been 4 years," one fan on Twitter wrote on Monday. Another posted: "Pop Smoke (July 20th, 1999 – February 19th, 2020) only 20 years old. You can’t even be proud of what you worked for because these snakes will try to take it from you. May Allah have mercy on him, forgive his sins, and make his grave spacious and full of light." More fans shared their favorite tracks and verses from the late artist.

Pop Smoke's Mother Speaks At 50 Years Of Hip-Hop Celebration

Audrey Jackson, mother of the late rapper Pop Smoke Jackson, speaks during the 50 years of Hip-Hop celebration block party in Brooklyn, New York, on August 5, 2023.

In the time since Smoke's death, 50 Cent executive produced his posthumous debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Additionally, a second studio album, Faith, released on July 16, 2021.

Fans Reflect On The Anniversary

Of Pop Smoke's murder, three adult men and two minors were arrested in connection with the killing. Check out fans' posts in honor of the rapper above.

