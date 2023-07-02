Steven Victor, who managed Pop Smoke before the rapper’s death, says that the backlash Virgil Abloh faced for the cover art of Pop’s posthumous albums was “bullshit.” He discussed the controversy during a recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast with Brian “B.Dot” Miller.

“That was bullshit,” he said. “People sit back and think they know, but they don’t know shit. They’re like, ‘oh, this is not what Pop would like.’ I’m like, ‘fuck you talkin’ about?’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Abloh originally debuted cover artwork for Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, that was replaced after backlash from fans. It featured a picture of Pop Smoke that was the first result of a Google Images search, which fans called lazy. Eventually, artist Ryder Ripps provided a new artwork that depicted a simple chrome rose against a black background.

Victor continued: “When we did the video for ‘Shake the Room,’ like that whole concept and idea was Virgil’s idea, and when we were going through the process, like at first, Pop was like—’cause, y’know, he’d never had a video like that—he was like, ‘I don’t know,’ but he trusted Virgil’s vision, so it would’ve been the same thing.” Check out his full appearance on Rap Radar below.

Steven Victor On Pop Smoke’s Album Covers

At the time of the controversy, Abloh addressed the backlash during an interview with Complex. “I think it’s important that we as young Black kids and community support and reference each other rather than looking for it outside of our ecosystem,” he said. “To me, [the original album cover I made] was exactly that. There was a bond and synergy amongst both of us just being ourselves. It was completely organic.”

