Pop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam’ron Featured On New MTA Metro Cards

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated everywhere- even on your subway trip to Midtown for work. Moreover, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Universal Music Enterprises collaborated on releasing 80,000 new metro cards across locations in New York City. What makes them special, though, are the Big Apple’s rap heroes that they feature, covering the three great eras so far of the genre. Rakim, LL Cool J, Cam’ron, and the late great Pop Smoke are on these new metro cards, honoring some of the city’s greatest MCs. Furthermore, the initiative is part of Universal’s “Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul” campaign.

“From standing on top of the Empire State Building to grabbing a slice at the corner pizza shop, NYC creates iconic moments that are recognized around the world,” Rakim stated of the team-up. “But it doesn’t get closer to real city life than swiping a metro card and standing clear of the closing doors. It’s an honor to be celebrating the 50th anniversary on the streets… and now below them… of the city where hip-hop was born.”

MTA Honors Hip-Hop’s 50th With New Metro Cards

“When I first started in hip-hop, we were using tokens and then in the 90’s the MetroCard came out,” LL Cool J remarked. “And through the pandemic, I remember riding the subway anonymously by myself. Now in 2023, I have my own limited-edition MetroCard in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This is a beautiful full circle moment. Hip-hop is amazing!”

If you’re in the area and want to snag one of these, you can purchase the LL Cool J cards at the 71st Ave metro stop in Forest Hills. In addition, the Pop Smoke cards (in collaboration with the Shoot For The Stars Foundation) are available at Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy and New Lots Ave. Soon, the project will reveal locations for the Cam’ron and Rakim cards so you can collect them all if you’re in town. For more news and the latest updates on this monumental milestone for hip-hop, and on these legendary artists, keep checking in with HNHH.

