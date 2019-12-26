universal
- MusicBirdman Details How J. Prince Almost Owned Cash MoneyBefore Stunna inked with Universal for $30 million in 1998, he had an unfortunate but amicable complication when trying to sign with his mentor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam'ron Featured On New MTA Metro CardsMTA and Universal Music Enterprises teamed up to celebrate the genre's 50-year history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesJamie Foxx & Will Ferrell Star In "Strays" TrailerWill Ferrell and Jamie Foxx star in the R-rated talking dog movie, "Strays."By Emily Burr
- MusicBig Sean Says He Had To Audit His Label Over Millions Of Dollars That Went MissingBig Sean reveals he spent money out of his own pockets to audit Universal because he was missing millions of dollars. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Says "DONDA" Was Released Without His ApprovalKanye West calls out Universal for apparently releasing the album without his stamp of approval and blocking "Jail Pt. 2" ft. DaBaby. By Aron A.
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Joins Kid Trunks On "Universal"Lil Uzi goes off. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Allegedly Sold Masters In Nine-Figure DealWayne's former manager is now claiming the rapper sold his masters to Universal Music Group.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Mosey Drops Another Hit With "Jumpin Out The Face"Lil Mosey releases his new single "Jumpin Out The Face" before his upcoming mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West References Frank Ocean Drama On 2 Chainz SongKanye West name-drops Frank Ocean and his drama with Apple executive Larry Jackson on 2 Chainz' new song "Feel A Way".By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Signs New Publishing DealKendrick Lamar signed a global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, which was announced this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Gets Elon Musk's Approval In Giving Back Masters To His ArtistsKanye West challenges Universal to follow his lead after he commits to giving back G.O.O.D Music artists his share of their masters.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Is "Not Open To Any Form Of Business With Universal Or Sony"The rapper is adamant on ownership.By Dre D.
- Pop CultureUniversal Orlando Resort To Reopen In June With New RestrictionsUniversal Orlando Resort is reopening in the coming weeks.By Cole Blake
- Movies“Fast & Furious 9” Teaser Trailer Is Here: WatchWatch the first teaser for "Fast & Furious 9."By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesMarsai Martin To Produce New Comedy "Queen" With UniversalMarsai Martin is back at it.By Milca P.