Salt-N-Pepa have filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of refusing to return control of their classic recordings. In the complaint, which they filed in New York federal court on Monday, they claim the company began deliberately removing their songs from streaming platforms in retaliation, according to AllHipHop.

In particular, the hip-hop group accuses UMG of allegedly violating the Copyright Act, which ensures their to right to reclaim control of their music’s intellectual property 35 years after its release. “To the contrary, UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiffs’ rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiffs’ music catalogue and depriving their fans of access to their work,” the lawsuit reads, as obtained by Rolling Stone.

The duo also noted that they filed notices of termination in 2022 in an effort to begin the process of reclaiming their masters. “UMG’s copyright ownership interest in the Sound Recordings is not subject to termination. For the reasons stated, UMG will continue to possess the exclusive right to exploit the Sound Recordings pursuant to its rights,” UMG’s legal team wrote in a letter of response in June 2022. “Ms. James and Ms. Denton are hereby advised to refrain from attempting to exploit the Sound Recordings or taking any other actions interfering with UMG’s continuing rights in the Sound Recordings.”

Salt-N-Pepa's representatives told Rolling Stone in a statement: “[They’re] punishing them for asserting those rights and silencing decades of culture-shifting work. Like many artists, they’re challenging a system that profits from their work while denying them control. This fight is about more than contracts—it’s about legacy, justice, and the future of artist ownership.”

Drake Lawsuit UMG

Salt-N-Pepa aren't the only ones taking legal action against Universal Music Group. Drake is also suing the company for defamation regarding the release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track, "Not Like Us." He's noted that the lyrics of the song contain false allegations implying he's a "pedophile." In turn, he says the company shouldn't have let Lamar release the track.