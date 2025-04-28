Outkast & Salt-N-Pepa Are Hip-Hop's Latest Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 19 Views
Outkast Salt N Pepa Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Hip Hop News
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Salt-N-Pepa perform as part of a tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa will join the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, and more this year.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame just announced its inductee class for 2025, including Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa as their hip-hop representatives for this year. Both influential duos have a long and celebrated legacy in the genre, and deserve their flowers alongside other legends.

Per Essence, the inductees also include legend Chubby Checker, better known as the creator of the 1960 hit "The Twist." According to the Hall Of Fame's website, other inductees and performers include Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon, Carol Kaye, and more.

Salt-N-Pepa will receive the Musical Influence Award for their trailblazing efforts for women in hip-hop. Outkast lays claim to one of the greatest discographies in modern music, and André 3000 and Big Boi played with pretty much every genre under the sun in consistently creative ways.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Chairman John Sykes reportedly stated. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

When Is The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's induction ceremony will be on November 8 in Los Angeles. If you want to watch it live, you can stream it on Disney+ or watch an edited broadcast on ABC shortly after.

"It’s like the last Infinity Stone in my Thanos glove," Big Boi said of Outkast's nomination. "We never imagined this when we started out. [...] When you hear ‘Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame,’ you think of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who. Being mentioned alongside names like that – people who shaped the sound of generations – that’s not something we ever expected."

In addition, Big Boi revealed he plans to attend the ceremony if he's inducted, so we will definitely see him make an appearance. It wouldn't be his first run-in with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, as he inducted Kate Bush in 2023. As for André 3000, we will see if his privacy will win out again or if he will attend.

