OutKast Are Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees For The First Time

Hopefully, OutKast will be immediate locks.

If you weren't aware, an artist or group can only be nominated 25 years after their first commercial recording. However, hip-hop's sister genre of R&B does have a major name looking to receive enshrinement. That would be vocal powerhouse, Mariah Carey . As for the rest of the nominees, here they are: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Phish, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes. OutKast are one of eight artists to be recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time. Late April will be when the official induction class is announced.

They have a total of 16 nominations and six wins. Sadly, they haven't dropped an album since 2006 's Idlewild. But even with a shorter run together, OutKast's quality is too difficult to ignore. It's why the Atlanta-based rappers are 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees per Vulture. They are one of 14 potential inductees for this year's class and the only hip-hop act to receive a nod.

Over their decade-long career as a tandem, they would bolster their catalog with records such as "Hey Ya!" "Ms. Jackson," "So Fresh, So Clean," and "The Way You Move." The list goes on from there, but you get the point. Stankonia, ATLiens, Aquemini, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below are all viewed in an extremely positive light, proving they are more than just hitmakers. They would go on to be rewarded for their bodies of work at various prestigious award shows, including the GRAMMYs.

OutKast , the influential and iconic Southern hip-hop duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi , are the duo in the genre. The helped shift the culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with countless classic albums and songs that still hold up today. While rap was mostly prevalent in the East and West coasts, OutKast really put everyone on to what the South could provide for listeners. That being a colorful blend of funk, soul, jazz, psychedelia, all while maintaining the core pieces of rap intact. Storytelling, creative rhymes, and irresistible melodies were just a few of the skills in Andre and Big Boi's toolboxes.

