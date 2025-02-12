Diddy Will Appear In Court For Arraignment In New Superseding Indictment

Diddy will be making an appearance in court, next month, to face arraignment on new allegations that stem from an expanded indictment of his ongoing federal RICO case. According to AllHipHop, the superseding indictment includes additional allegations of sex trafficking, arson, prostitution facilitation conspiracy and racketeering. United States District Judge Arun Subramanian set the hearing date at March 14th, moving it up three days from its original date of March 17th.

The update comes after U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon added two new victims to the case, in a filing late last month. “As set forth below, the S1 Indictment contains no new charged offenses but includes additional allegations in Count One, the charged racketeering conspiracy, and specifies certain victims relevant to Counts One and Three," the filing read. “The Government has already produced the vast majority of discovery associated with the S1 Indictment and does not expect the S1 Indictment to affect existing pre-trial deadlines. The Government respectfully requests that the defendant be arraigned on the S1 Indictment at the next scheduled court conference.” Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, labeled the move "ridiculous" and claimed that the two alleged victims were only his client's girlfriends. Diddy has consistently denied all of the allegations he's facing.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting his trial in May. He's tried numerous times to get approved for bail but all of his attempts have been unsuccessful. At one point, he even offered $50 million, 24-hour armed security, and the use of a visitor list to his home.

Earlier this week, Kanye West made headlines for coming to Diddy's support on social media. Describing the Bad Boy mogul as his "brother" on X (formerly Twitter), West requested Donald Trump issue him a pardon. In another post, he referenced the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 and admitted to having hit women before.