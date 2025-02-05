50 Cent Continues To Troll Diddy After Latest Assault Allegations

50 Cent vs Diddy. No bars, or diss songs. Just a sustained troll from the former as the latter falls further into scandal. 50 Cent has been criticizing Diddy for decades. He's seemingly been validated over the last few years. The Bad Boy founder has been charged with racketeering and sex trafficking. He's locked up, and subject to a new lawsuit seemingly every week. 50 decided to shine a line on the latest Diddy suit via Instagram. The rapper posted the headline, and admitted even he was surprised by the latest collection of assault allegations.

Diddy was sued by a singer who claimed the mogul slipped something into his drink. The two men were at a Los Angeles club in 2015, and the singer alleges Diddy took advantage of him while he was drugged. 50 Cent was taken aback. "I didn't realize this was this bad," the rapper wrote on Instagram. 50 has been following the Diddy case closely. So closely, in fact, that he sold a documentary series about the mogul to Netflix late last year. The rapper even joked about having to make a sequel series if the allegations against Diddy continue to surface.

50 Cent Was Shocked By The New Allegations

50 defended his dislike of the Bad Boy founder during an October interview with People. He told the outlet he had been warning people about Diddy's behavior for over a decade. "It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't," he asserted. "It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years." 50 Cent also clarified that he was unafraid to call Diddy out because he never went to any of the mogul's alleged "freak off" parties. "I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style," he noted.