50 Cent Wants ASAP Rocky's Trial Thrown Out After Seeing ASAP Relli's Outstanding Warrants

50 Cent believes that ASAP Relli's case against ASAP Rocky should be thrown out after learning about Relli's outstanding warrants for driving without a license and careless driving. He shared his latest comments on the assault trial on Instagram on Monday. "Now what’s the chances of that, on the stand, on the run. Yeah throw this whole case away. This guy is trying to get some money that’s all," he wrote, sharing TMZ's report about the warrants.

Fans shared in 50's surprise in the comments section. "How is it possible he was allowed to go anywhere near a stand before they ran his name and saw the warrants? In what court in this country do they not run your name first?" one user questioned. Another countered: "Bro stop, we’ve seen the video. Rocky left his house that he shares with Rihanna of all people to go fake intimidate someone with a gun in public. Probably over some fashion bs. Go to jail sir."

50 Cent Calls Out ASAP Relli

The outstanding warrants stem from an incident in the city of Weehawken, New Jersey from August 2010, according to TMZ. Their resurfacing comes as Relli has been testifying in his assault case against ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles. Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the case, which stems from an alleged incident in November 2021 in which he stands accused of firing shots at his former friend. Rocky has argued that he only used a prop gun to issue warning shots.