50 Cent Goes Off On A$AP Relli's "Sucker A*s" Testimony During A$AP Rocky's Trial

Fif thinks Relli's testimony was paper thin.

After hearing Relli's testimony, 50 Cent claims to have him figured out already. "Man I hope Rockie alright this fool just want some money,💰" 50 Cent said on Instagram with a clip of Relli attached. "We seen this movie before 🎥it’s a re run, sucker a** 🥷🏾 smh." It's clear who 50 Cent is riding with going forward, however, fans couldn't disagree more with the rapper and businessman. "Not even a civil lawsuit.. he don’t even want no money he literally just wanna see bro in jail," one user retorts. "ASAP should have took that 6 months," adds another.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, thinks Relli's testimony is driven by "greed, jealously and lies." He tore apart his case further, claiming he set up the scene for police by pre-placing shell casings an hour following the alleged altercation. With a case as big as this one, it's been getting the internet to share their reactions, and that includes 50 Cent. You had to imagine he was going to give his two cents and he's coming out swinging.

Relli also said that he was "looking for a spot" to shoot him. "Like mentally, I couldn’t believe he just pulled a gun out on me," he stated. The rapper's once close pal expressed just how "furious" he was and that he was abusing his power as a celebrity. "He's famous. I'm nobody." A$AP Rocky's alleged disrespect was a real "breaking point" for Relli as well. "It's really hard having a relationship with Rocky, he lies a lot. [My career] would be over. Literally over. You don't have a career."

There have been a lot of major updates in the A$AP Rocky trial surrounding the alleged shooting of friend A$AP Relli. Yesterday in particular was a potentially revealing one with Relli taking the stand and delivering his account. He firmly believes that Rocky did in fact fire a gun at him during a tense encounter in November 2021 at a Hollywood Hotel. It sounded like a very frightening moment for Relli as he was able to retell it very vividly. "He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***sy."

