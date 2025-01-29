DDG Puts "Pink Dreads" Producer On Blast For Trying To Extort Him

The rapper is alleging blackmail.

DDG and Plaqueboymax had the makings of a viral hit with "Pink Dreads." The song garnered tons of views on YouTube before it was taken down. The cause of the song's removal was initially unclear, but DDG came out and made the issue clear. He blasted one of the song's producers and their managers. The rapper claimed that they took the song down in an attempt to blackmail him into paying more than their initial fee. Only problem for them is that DDG didn't play along.

The rapper and YouTuber broke the news via Instagram. He made it clear that he wasn't willing to play ball with the producer or their manager. "Song is dead I'm over it," he wrote. DDG went on to say that he will make sure the careers of both people responsible for the takedown will be damaged. "They careers finna be cooked by the time I'm done wit em." DDG's frustration was understandable. The song has legit viral potential. His frustrations became even more clear, however, when he got on stream and provided more details.

DDG Claimed The Producer Is Asking For $300K

DDG revealed that the producer and manager effectively took the song hostage. They saw how well "Pink Dreads" was doing and tried to finesse it into a bigger payday. Like, much bigger. "I put the song out," DDG recalled. "His producer already agree, everything cool." Then, the bomb dropped. While the initial producer fee was $30, the condition for getting the song back was that DDG pay the producer a whopping $300K. "The n**ga said $300K," the rapper told his followers. "He gon' green light his people to remove our music video to try to extort us."

DDG has been putting extra effort into his music career as of late. He claimed he was stepping away from his YouTube career in July 2023 to focus on rapping exclusively. "I don’t really care about the money," he told his followers. "That’s kinda why I’ve been doing music without even making a lot of money doing music, it’s because I didn’t care about the money — I’m very passionate about it." We sincerely hope DDG is able to bounce back with his next song.

