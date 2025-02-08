DDG Finally Drops Fan-Favorite "The Method" To DSPs

DDG may not be taking shots at the producer who helped make "Pink Dreads," but "The Method" might as well be in an indirect one. If you haven't been following the Michigan rapper and content creator lately, he dropped a viral single called "Pink Dreads." He did so with fellow YouTuber/streamer and good friend, PlaqueBoyMax. The song has been running up the streams on Spotify, with its current total at over 14 million since its release on December 26. However, it was removed from YouTube allegedly by one of the producers.
DDG accused him and his reps for blackmailing him to pay more money than he initially promised. Allegedly, they were looking for $300,000 compared to the mere alleged $30 fee after they saw "Pink Dreads" was blowing up. As it stands, the music video is still gone, and only the audio remains. It sounds like DDG isn't going to allow the alleged extortion attempt to bother him though, as he's back with another PlaqueBoyMax collab "The Method." This was a creation of the "In The Booth" series about a month ago and it finds DDG tapping into his R&B bag. Karma is working in his favor because the YouTube video is up to 389,000 views, good enough for number 23 on trending for music.
DDG "The Method"
Quotable Lyrics:
I know she f*ckin' with me the long way
When she in the club, she hear my song play
Like, she live in London, she thinkin' that I'm driving her crazy the wrong way
When I'm in the club, I be on my phone, I rather be home, bae
I rather be with you
I know that it's hard to be with me but can you just see it through?
Whenever I kick it with h*es, I only can think of you