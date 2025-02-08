DDG Finally Drops Fan-Favorite "The Method" To DSPs

Another product of PlaqueBoyMax's "In The Booth" series.

I know she f*ckin' with me the long way When she in the club, she hear my song play Like, she live in London, she thinkin' that I'm driving her crazy the wrong way When I'm in the club, I be on my phone, I rather be home, bae I rather be with you I know that it's hard to be with me but can you just see it through? Whenever I kick it with h*es, I only can think of you

DDG accused him and his reps for blackmailing him to pay more money than he initially promised. Allegedly, they were looking for $300,000 compared to the mere alleged $30 fee after they saw "Pink Dreads" was blowing up. As it stands, the music video is still gone, and only the audio remains. It sounds like DDG isn't going to allow the alleged extortion attempt to bother him though, as he's back with another PlaqueBoyMax collab "The Method." This was a creation of the "In The Booth" series about a month ago and it finds DDG tapping into his R&B bag. Karma is working in his favor because the YouTube video is up to 389,000 views, good enough for number 23 on trending for music.

DDG may not be taking shots at the producer who helped make "Pink Dreads," but "The Method" might as well be in an indirect one. If you haven't been following the Michigan rapper and content creator lately, he dropped a viral single called "Pink Dreads." He did so with fellow YouTuber/streamer and good friend, PlaqueBoyMax. The song has been running up the streams on Spotify, with its current total at over 14 million since its release on December 26. However, it was removed from YouTube allegedly by one of the producers.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.