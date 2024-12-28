DDG & PlaqueBoyMax Shake Their "Pink Dreads" In New Track

DDG adds pink to his hair.

"One last gift since u ain’t get what u wanted yesterday," captioned DDG in a new Instagram post about his new track with PlaqueBoyMax. As 2025 looms and DDG’s momentum grows, HANDLING BUSINESS, a previously released EP offers up a captivating pit stop on his journey to the top. The latest track introduces the mainstream audience to PlaqueBoyMax, a buzzing new act.

"Pink Dreads" is a catchy collaboration that connects DDG's familiar braggadocious wordplay with Plaque's charismatic flow. "Low key his best song he dropped," commented a fan. One user said, "This your hardest song yet, keep pushing gang. The doubters can’t say shiii no," while another commented, "Had no reason to go this hard." The song's popularity prompted a fan to request a music video. They said, "We gotta get a video in twin."

The new track follows the release of DDG's four-track EP, Handling Business. Featuring the Tory Lanez-featured track of the same title, the EP also includes production by OG Parker and guest appearances by Real Boston Richey, Kalan.Frfr, and more. WHAT U BAD FOR" had already taken TikTok by storm before its release, thanks to DDG’s shrewd promo collaborations with WNBA superstar Angel Reese and A-list influencer Brooklyn Queen. DDG had a big 2024 that included purchasing a new home and Ferrari for his one-year-old son, Halo.

"Pink Dreads" - DDG & PlaqueBoyMax

