DDG Links Up With Angel Reese To Promote "What U Bad For"

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG shared a video of himself hanging with one of the WNBA's biggest stars.

DDG linked up with Angel Reese in a new video he shared on social media on Saturday. In the clip, he raps along to his new song, "What U Bad For," which he and Real Boston Richey dropped earlier this week. In response, Reese poses next to him while he performs.

Users had plenty of jokes in response to DDG's post when The Shade Room shared it on Instagram. Many referenced his ex, Halle Bailey. "Can y’all please stop promoting Halles baby daddy. We never knew who he was and still don’t care," one user wrote. Another joked about their height difference. "When you trying to rizz your baby sitter but she ain’t going for it," they remarked.

Angel Reese Playing For The Chicago Sky

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The video comes after DDG sparked rumors that he wants to get back with Halle Bailey. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, earlier this week, he explained his stance on having more children. “One thing that I do not want to do is to have ‘baby mamas’ or whatever y'all like to call it,” DDG explained, as caught by Complex. “If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don't want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that's just too much. I'm perfectly fine with Halo. I can live the rest of my life with just Halo as my son, I don't need to have another kid, but I wouldn't mind having like a daughter or something. I think that would just be dope, you know, but I want him to be able to kick it with his sibling.”

DDG Links Up With Angel Reese

DDG and Halle welcomed their first son, Halo, late last year. They officially split up last month. Check out DDG's video of himself hanging out with Angel Reese below.

