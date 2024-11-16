DDG & Real Boston Richey Hype Their Ladies Up On "What U Bad For"

The Michigan native is creating some discussion about his commentary on Halle Bailey again.

I’m too piped up, no shade, can’t f*** on a b**** that’s whippin' Hondas I got a football team of h*es, twelve deep like Travis Hunter Prolly be single like DDG, I tried to f*** my b**** wit' a condom She ain’t goin' for that N**** ain’t bought you shit in six months, how the f*** you goin' for that? N**** done offered two K for the p**sy, b****, you goin' for that?

However, on his new single with Real Boston Richey, "WHAT U BAD FOR," DDG is addressing that very topic, as well as where his mind is at regarding Halle. "Yeah, they cappin' and s*** on the blogs, they think I’m a bum, but f*** that s*** / I like when they countin' me out, 'cause I know I’m that n****, I love that s***." He then adds, "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever, y’all know that I love that— (Go)." Whether or not this anthem for the baddies was just a vehicle to drop these bars in will remain a mystery. But if it was, it's certainly doing its job at creating some conversation.

If you have been keeping an eye on DDG 's movement online lately, a lot of it has been related to Halle Bailey. The Michigan native has clearly not been okay since the breakup last month, even saying so himself. On a recent Q&A livestream, the rapper and YouTuber was asked about moving on and seeing someone new. He quickly shut that down, saying, "No, I'm not dating. I haven't moved on ." Given how fresh it is, it makes a lot of sense. A lot of people have not been the kindest to him since their falling out, assuming he was at fault.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.