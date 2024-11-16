DDG & Real Boston Richey Hype Their Ladies Up On "What U Bad For"

If you have been keeping an eye on DDG's movement online lately, a lot of it has been related to Halle Bailey. The Michigan native has clearly not been okay since the breakup last month, even saying so himself. On a recent Q&A livestream, the rapper and YouTuber was asked about moving on and seeing someone new. He quickly shut that down, saying, "No, I'm not dating. I haven't moved on." Given how fresh it is, it makes a lot of sense. A lot of people have not been the kindest to him since their falling out, assuming he was at fault.
However, on his new single with Real Boston Richey, "WHAT U BAD FOR," DDG is addressing that very topic, as well as where his mind is at regarding Halle. "Yeah, they cappin' and s*** on the blogs, they think I’m a bum, but f*** that s*** / I like when they countin' me out, 'cause I know I’m that n****, I love that s***." He then adds, "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever, y’all know that I love that— (Go)." Whether or not this anthem for the baddies was just a vehicle to drop these bars in will remain a mystery. But if it was, it's certainly doing its job at creating some conversation.
"What U Bad For" - DDG & Real Boston Richey
Quotable Lyrics:
I’m too piped up, no shade, can’t f*** on a b**** that’s whippin' Hondas
I got a football team of h*es, twelve deep like Travis Hunter
Prolly be single like DDG, I tried to f*** my b**** wit' a condom
She ain’t goin' for that
N**** ain’t bought you shit in six months, how the f*** you goin' for that?
N**** done offered two K for the p**sy, b****, you goin' for that?