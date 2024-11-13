DDG Admits He Hasn't Moved On From Halle Bailey Since Their Split

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
He doesn't want to date other people.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been put in a difficult spot. Both artists are young and famous, and they share a child. There were attempts made on both of their parts to keep their break up a private matter. DDG put out a written statement asking fans to respect their privacy until they could adjust to life as co-parents. It has not gone as smoothly or as privately as they'd hoped. DDG and Halle Bailey have publicly addressed their frustrations with one another. The latter even admitted that he hasn't moved on from Bailey despite their separation.

DDG dropped this emotional bombshell on November 12. The rapper and YouTuber opened up about his plans for the future. Fans in the chat asked whether he has plans to date again, and he clarified that he's not ready. "No, I'm not dating," DDG explained. "I haven't moved on." The rapper explained that he much prefers to work on music and his career instead of his love life at the moment. He then proceeded to call out fans for making up rumors whenever he's spotted with different women. DDG was recently seen with reality star Ahna Mac, and many assumed the two were romantically linked.

DDG Wants To Have More Kids In The Future

"Y'all don't even know, I'm just working bro," DDG said. "I know people be weird with me on the internet and my relationship." DDG also talked about the possibility of having more kids. He told viewers that he doesn't want his children to be too far apart in age. "I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid," DDG said. "Maybe in like the next 2-3 years or so." He clarified, however, that he wants to have a kid with the same person. DDG also explained that he does not want multiple "baby mamas," and wants to build with the same woman.

"I don't want to have kids with multiple people," he added. "I feel like that's just too much." This was a sentiment that the rapper had previously made. He's also made a point of supporting Halle Bailey in the instances in which her parenting has been criticized by fans. Bailey was upset with DDG for letting their son appear on a Kai Cenat live stream. Despite this disagreement, the rapper defended Bailey when the internet bullied her to the point of deleting her social media accounts.

