DDG Lays Up With Someone New Following Split From Halle Bailey

DDG is prepping a new single for this Friday and the video shoot is creating some divide.

DDG is catching some heat right now thanks to some new photos and videos making the rounds on social media. One in particular is drawing people in and encouraging them to leave their two cents, though. Akademiks TV shared an image of the Michigan rapper laying up with a girl not named Halle Bailey. In one shot, the woman has a hand on DDG's thigh, and some folks aren't too happy to see this. To be more specific, it appears to be Ahna Mac from the Baddies reality TV series. "Keep doing lame n**** s***," one X user writes. "Poor this Z- listed rapper. No more clout from Halle," another adds. However, others are blasting Ak's second social media page for jumping the gun.

They would be correct, as the YouTuber is getting ready to drop a new song this Friday, November 15. "WHAT U BAD FOR" is the title and DDG has been promoting it heavily on his various platforms. Some of his fans are coming to his defense for the backlash he's been receiving for this, with one saying, "He can’t promote his song without yall on his wood? Y’all burning me out." "Why are people mad at this😂 it’s a video.. take a chill pill sheesh."

DDG Is Causing Some Controversy During His New Single Rollout

Overall, it's been a rough year for DDG, but not just because of the Halle Bailey breakup. He's been in the middle of multiple beefs, most notably with Joe Budden. Him and the former got into it over the split with the singer and actress because the podcaster didn't know who he was. "Who the f*** is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?" he said on his show.

That set the vlogger off and led him to clap back. "Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b**** @JoeBudden i’m on u. N**** got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of." Things seem to be a bit better between them now, however. Hopefully, DDG will be able to have a reset in 2025 and thrive once again.