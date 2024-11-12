DDG Lays Up With Someone New Following Split From Halle Bailey

BYZachary Horvath95 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG is prepping a new single for this Friday and the video shoot is creating some divide.

DDG is catching some heat right now thanks to some new photos and videos making the rounds on social media. One in particular is drawing people in and encouraging them to leave their two cents, though. Akademiks TV shared an image of the Michigan rapper laying up with a girl not named Halle Bailey. In one shot, the woman has a hand on DDG's thigh, and some folks aren't too happy to see this. To be more specific, it appears to be Ahna Mac from the Baddies reality TV series. "Keep doing lame n**** s***," one X user writes. "Poor this Z- listed rapper. No more clout from Halle," another adds. However, others are blasting Ak's second social media page for jumping the gun.

They would be correct, as the YouTuber is getting ready to drop a new song this Friday, November 15. "WHAT U BAD FOR" is the title and DDG has been promoting it heavily on his various platforms. Some of his fans are coming to his defense for the backlash he's been receiving for this, with one saying, "He can’t promote his song without yall on his wood? Y’all burning me out." "Why are people mad at this😂 it’s a video.. take a chill pill sheesh."

Read More: Diddy's "Freak Off" Party Attendee Alleges She Saw Minors Dressed As "Harajuku Barbies"

DDG Is Causing Some Controversy During His New Single Rollout

Overall, it's been a rough year for DDG, but not just because of the Halle Bailey breakup. He's been in the middle of multiple beefs, most notably with Joe Budden. Him and the former got into it over the split with the singer and actress because the podcaster didn't know who he was. "Who the f*** is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?" he said on his show.

That set the vlogger off and led him to clap back. "Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b**** @JoeBudden i’m on u. N**** got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of." Things seem to be a bit better between them now, however. Hopefully, DDG will be able to have a reset in 2025 and thrive once again.

Read More: Kai Cenat Breaks The Twitch Subscriber Record For The Second Time

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...