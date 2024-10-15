DDG's BBL Contest Leads To Severe Backlash From Halle Bailey Fans

BYZachary Horvath469 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper DDG performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG is trying to promote self-confidence.

DDG and Halle Bailey caused quite the uproar on social media at the beginning of this month for their split. However, the raucous has more so been caused by the rapper and content creator rather than the singer. Overall, he's been the one doing almost all of the talking and posting online, with Halle only sharing some flicks at the gym with their child, Halo. What we have to learn is that he's only willing to get back into a relationship if it's with her.

Additionally, and quite conversely, he was also saying that he would tell his younger self to be single during his 20s. He essentially said dating is taxing and labeled it as "a part-time job." It seems that the belief surrounding their breakup is that DDG was problematic, and that Bailey was right to be quiet amid all of the noise and leave him. That feeling is only growing after The Shade Room has shared that he's launching a contest for his female fans.

Read More: Fat Joe Reveals He's Down 200 Pounds After Taking Ozempic

Halle Bailey Continues To Look Better Than DDG, Her Fans Claim

He's getting ready to drop a new single called "What U Bad For," and it assumedly going to be a self-confidence anthem. We say that because in conjunction with the song, DDG is giving two lucky fans the chance to get a free non-surgical BBL. To win, they need to send him and Dr. Dorfman, the surgeon who will be performing the procedure, a video of them explaining why they deserve to win. It will be a two-week contest and when they get selected, they will be flown out to LA after getting a consultation that says they are able to receive the BBL surgery. Overall, Halle Bailey fans are being proven right in their eyes, while others feel she should have donated proceeds to charities instead.

What are your thoughts on DDG getting two fans non-surgical BBLs? Do you think he should have done something else in conjunction with his new song? Is this surgery become too big of an issue? Do you think this further proof that the rapper was the problem in his relationship with Halle Bailey? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DDG. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: Drake & His Father Perform An Unexpected Blues Duet Together: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...