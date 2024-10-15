DDG's BBL Contest Leads To Severe Backlash From Halle Bailey Fans

DDG is trying to promote self-confidence.

DDG and Halle Bailey caused quite the uproar on social media at the beginning of this month for their split. However, the raucous has more so been caused by the rapper and content creator rather than the singer. Overall, he's been the one doing almost all of the talking and posting online, with Halle only sharing some flicks at the gym with their child, Halo. What we have to learn is that he's only willing to get back into a relationship if it's with her.

Additionally, and quite conversely, he was also saying that he would tell his younger self to be single during his 20s. He essentially said dating is taxing and labeled it as "a part-time job." It seems that the belief surrounding their breakup is that DDG was problematic, and that Bailey was right to be quiet amid all of the noise and leave him. That feeling is only growing after The Shade Room has shared that he's launching a contest for his female fans.

Halle Bailey Continues To Look Better Than DDG, Her Fans Claim

He's getting ready to drop a new single called "What U Bad For," and it assumedly going to be a self-confidence anthem. We say that because in conjunction with the song, DDG is giving two lucky fans the chance to get a free non-surgical BBL. To win, they need to send him and Dr. Dorfman, the surgeon who will be performing the procedure, a video of them explaining why they deserve to win. It will be a two-week contest and when they get selected, they will be flown out to LA after getting a consultation that says they are able to receive the BBL surgery. Overall, Halle Bailey fans are being proven right in their eyes, while others feel she should have donated proceeds to charities instead.