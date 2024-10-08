DDG Claims He's Done With Dating Unless He Reunites With Halle Bailey

The rapper doesn't want messiness.

DDG has had quite the week. The rapper/YouTuber announced that he'd broken up with Halle Bailey via Instagram. The internet had lots of opinions on the matter, and DDG has spent the last few days having to explain his stance. It's not an ideal place to be. The rapper had to debunk a fake screenshot that had been making the rounds under his name. Then, on October 7, he shed light on his plans for the future. Namely, whether or not he wanted to get into another long term relationship anytime soon.

DDG told his fans, via live stream, that he wasn't interesting dating. Like, in the long term. The rapper claimed that he had no interest in future relationships. "I am not dating anyone," he asserted. "I don't have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that." DDG clarified that he does not want to have a messy personal life moving forward, and winces at the notion of having multiple baby mamas. "I don't plan on getting into another at all... I am not finna get a new girlfriend." The one exception that he made was his famous ex, Halle Bailey.

DDG Is Open To Getting Back With Bailey

He conceded that he would consider getting back together with Bailey, since they already have a family together. He doubled down on his familial stance by telling his followers that he plans to go pick up his son as soon as the stream ends. While it makes sense that the rapper would not want to jump back in to a relationship so soon after one ended, his comments about Bailey did catch some fans off guard. Many were not expecting him to be open to the idea of getting back together with her. Especially given that he was the one who announced their split in the first place.