Joe Budden Responds To DDG’s Jabs Amid Halle Bailey Breakup Drama

Joe Budden seems unfazed.

Last week, DDG hopped online to announce that he and Halle Bailey broke up. He posted a touching statement, in which he described the Little Mermaid star as his "best friend" despite the split. The announcement has prompted reactions from countless social media users and peers since, including Joe Budden.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden weighed in on the breakup and threw some serious shade DDG's way. According to him, he doesn't know who DDG is outside of his relationship with Bailey. "Who the f*ck is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?" he wondered. “Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some clout chaser fashion. So that makes me look at him a different way, and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up."

Joe Budden Laughs At DDG Diss

DDG caught wind of his remarks and quickly took to Twitter/X to fire back. "Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b*tch @JoeBudden i’m on u," he wrote. "Ion be trippin bout the girls sayin sh*t cuz i’m used to it. it’s all love. but u n***as wit platforms gon get a response fasho." He continued, also going after Budden for his age, family life, and more.

"N***a got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b*tch @JoeBudden." Now, Budden has issued a simple response. "lol," he replied to DDG's comments about "Pump It Up." He appears unfazed, but only time will tell whether or not he'll come back with a more detailed comeback. What do you think of DDG going off on Joe Budden following his response to his and Halle Bailey's breakup? What about Budden's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.