DDG Says He Would Advise His Younger Self To Stay Single As Halle Bailey Breakup Rumors Swirl

Cole Blake
66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
DDG says being in a relationship is like a part-time job.

DDG said he'd advise his 22-year-old self to remain single as long as possible to focus on himself and his career. He made the comment while speaking with Jay Cinco during an episode of the No Ordinary Podcast, after allegedly announcing that he and Halle Bailey have broken up.

"It’s best for you to be single in these years of your life so you can really grind. Ain’t nobody going nowhere…unless a girl get a new n***a or something…whoever you like in this moment, but get your ducks in a row first and grind and not have no restrictions," he said, as noted by The Shade Room, before comparing the experience of being in a relationship to a part-time job.

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Halle Bailey (L) and DDG attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

DDG continued: “If I was 22, I would tell myself, ‘Bro, just grind it out and let a relationship happen. But only happen when you feel comfortable within yourself as a man. I feel like you shouldn’t get into a relationship until you feel like a n***a can’t DM your girl and take your girl. Like if you feel like there’s a n***a out there that’s more lit, more stable than you that can take your girl, then you ain’t working hard enough.”

DDG Shares Advice For His Younger Self

Rumors about DDG's breakup with Halle Bailey began, earlier this week, when the rapper posted a confirmation message on his Instagram Story. He wrote that the two will remain close friends. Halle, on the other hand, has not broken her silence on the matter. The two welcomed their first child together, late last year. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG and Halle Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

