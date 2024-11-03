DDG Claps Back At Critic Accusing Him Of Exploiting His Son For Fame

DDG laughed off the accusation.

DDG fired back at a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon when a user accused him of exploiting his baby for fame. “Stop using your son for fame you weirdo," the user wrote to DDG after he shared a picture of his son. DDG shot back with a quote-tweet: “I never understood this narrative when my son can’t even talk yet. He’s ‘famous’ rn because of his parents. If ur dad posted you when u were young, no one would care lol."

Fans in the replies were stoked about the clapback. "Lol.. I don’t understand the hat£ on a man posting his own kid. Lots of people do it too and it’s okay why his gotta be different??," one user wrote. Another added: "You're just like any other parent posting pictures of their children. How dare u, you're a monster. I got 5 kids and I'm nobody so his logic is wrong. Lol."

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The 55th NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Halle Bailey (L) and DDG attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

DDG and Halle Bailey welcomed their son back in December 2023. Less than a year later, the two announced that they were parting ways. "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," the rapper wrote on his Instagram Story. "The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true."

DDG Addresses A Critic Of His Parenting

He added that the two will remain friends and continue to co-parent. Check out DDG's latest post on social media below.