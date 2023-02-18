parenting
- SportsYoung Scooter Calls Out NBA For Saying Future's Son Is Russell Wilson's, Fans Roast Him BackPeople feel that Young Scooter should be calling out his labelmate instead. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Poses With His Kids Following Controversial Fatherhood CommentsNBA YoungBoy appears more focused on parenting.By Cole Blake
- GossipDDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize"Men care about the upbringing of children more than women do," the tweet that the Michigan native liked reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Dynamic Dissected By ProfessionalsAccording to experts, chaos just comes with the territory of having kids with someone like Ye.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeTia Kemp To Chrisean Rock: "I Thought I Liked You When You Had That Big Face Baby, Lookin' Like Charles Barkley"Rick Ross' ex wants to see Chrisean showing off the progress her son is making instead of pouring so much energy into Blueface.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJa Rule Offers Ashanti Parenting Advice Amid Pregnancy RumorsThe New York rapper had a very simple, kind of obvious, but nonetheless important piece of advice for her and Nelly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDDG Proves He's "Super Dad," Makes Baby Halo A Bottle In SecondsDDG is clearly adjusting well to fatherhood.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Fires Back At Criticism Of His Parenting AdmissionNBA YoungBoy is defending his parenting choices.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDDG Reflects On He & Halle Bailey Becoming Parents, Jokes About Difficulty Keeping It SecretDDG says fans should pursue careers as detectives for figuring out Halle Bailey's pregnancy. By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna Reflects On Seeing ASAP Rocky Become A Father: "It's A Turn-On"Rihanna says ASAP Rocky is a "great, patient, and loving" father.By Cole Blake
- MusicSolange Likes Tweet From Fan Defending Her ParentingThe tweet was a response to claims that she isn't involved in her son's life.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeSaucy Santana Twerks To Sexyy Red, Reveals He Doesn't Want A Gay SonIt's clear that Saucy Santana is confident despite what critics have to say, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten how cruel they can be.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipAmber Rose Reveals Her Son Knows About Her OnlyFans, But He Doesn't CareAmber Rose is very honest with her child.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTyga Completes Court-Ordered Parenting Class Amid Blac Chyna Custody BattleBlac Chyna and Tyga's custody battle continues.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIce-T Opens Up About Parenting: "They Grow Up With You"Ice-T says he and Coco's daughter, Chanel, is just a "normal kid."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsLeBron James & Savannah's Parenting Applauded After Son Bryce's Fan InteractionThe young basketball star learned a thing or two about politeness and decency from his parents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKim Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner's Bizarre Parenting SecretRaising six kids is not easy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Responds To Critics Of His Parenting After His Daughter's “Pound Town” TikTokThe Game has come to his daughter's defense on social media.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsDave East & Papoose Discuss Fatherhood & Postpartum DepressionDave East and Papoose discussed parenthood during a recent podcast appearance.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIce T "So Much More Connected" To Youngest Daughter Than Other ChildrenIce T was criticized for his comments.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Shows Tokyo Toni Some Love After She Praises Her ParentingAngela White's been on a spiritual journey away from the Blac Chyna name and cult of personality, and it seems like part of that is making amends with her mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSeth Rogen Says He's More Successful Because He Doesn't Have KidsSeth defended being childfree, saying he and his wife are in the prime of their lives, successful, and free to do as they please.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearRihanna On Her Son Wearing Pink & Florals: "Fluidity In Fashion Is Best"During an interview with "British Vogue," the soon-to-be mother of two spoke candidly about styling her son, among other things.By Hayley Hynes