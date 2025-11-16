Pusha T Responds To "Deadbeat" Backlash For His Parenting Comments

Given the massive and discourse-fueling rollout for the comeback Clipse record Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T has already gotten some criticism this year. But he's let it all roll off his shoulder, something he's seemingly doing when it comes to his recent parenting controversy.

For those unaware, the Virginia MC and his wife Virginia Williams are expecting their second child. In his post on the matter, he irked many fans by seemingly joking about neglecting daddy duties. "@babyginny thank you for my second baby boy…" Pusha wrote on Instagram. "i hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me and I love and appreciate you for it all. See you spring 2026 my boy…"

Now, he has responded to the ensuing drama on Twitter. The Thornton brother left a slew of crying-laughing face emojis under the following tweet: "n***as is calling Pusha T a deadbeat because he doesn’t like changing diapers." That tweet included a clip of Christoph Waltz's character in Inglourious Basterds laughing uncontrollably.

Pusha T Wife

Many fans responded to this response with nonetheless critical perspectives, whether it was folks taking this seriously or Drake fans going at him for many reasons. Speaking of which, Drake liked a post criticizing Pusha T's relationship, specifically the age gap between him and his wife Virginia.

They met at a Hell Hath No Fury release party when he was 29 and she was 19. They dated for 11 years before getting married in 2018. Drizzy had referenced their engagement on the "Duppy Freestyle" diss track, which led to "The Story Of Adidon." In fact, that diss track's scathing commentary on family business is what makes this current controversy so notable.