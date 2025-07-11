Joe Budden Cheekily Instigates Malice To Beef With Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 553 Views
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
"The Joe Budden Podcast" recently hosted Pusha T and No Malice to talk about the new Clipse album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Clipse dropped a bomb with their new album Let God Sort Em Out, on which many bars might be interpreted as general shade to lyrical foes like Drake. The rap battle between him and Pusha T remains quite relevant, and Joe Budden (another Drizzy foe) joked about Pusha's brother Malice joining in.

On the most recent episode of the Slaughterhouse MC's podcast, he and his cohosts conversed with the Virginia duo about their conflicts. Malice in particular made a distinction between how he handles rap feuds and personal business.

"No, I mean, it's rap," he explained, as caught by Stag on Twitter. "When things as far as rap is concerned, I know my brother can handle it. It's when it's anything other than rap, that's when I get involved." Then, Parks asked if Malice would "engage in a battle if one were to be presented." "Yeah, sure," he replied.

"That's a long day for somebody. That is a long day," Ice responded. But then, Budden got messy and played a clip of Drake clapping back at a fan during his recent ICEMAN stream. "We'll fold that up right now!" the Toronto superstar exclaimed in the clip.

This led to a lot of laughter from The Joe Budden Podcast, including from the veteran lyricists. While a straight-up battle seems quite unlikely, Pusha T's beef with Drake sets up a pretty interesting precedent.

Clipse "Chains And Whips"

Elsewhere on the JBP, Clipse shed more light on their features for this new album, Let God Sort Em Out. Specifically, Push went into more detail about Kendrick Lamar featuring on "Chains & Whips." He revealed that the Compton lyricist was almost on "So Be It" as well, but it didn't pan out. That process was during Kendrick's own Drake beef and the creation of his GNX album.

"Yo, but I think it's a testament to his skill," Malice remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar. "Because, in the middle of everything he was going through, [he] delivered not just a verse, but a verse like that. Top to bottom. Like, he went in."

Will we ever get a Malice showdown on wax? Probably not, but we know who's asking for one.

