Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Be On Clipse's "So Be It" Off Of New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1009 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USATODAY
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pusha T and No Malice spoke on Kendrick Lamar's materialized and mythical Clipse collaborations on "The Joe Budden Podcast."

Kendrick Lamar already killed his verse on "Chains & Whips," but we almost got two Clipse collaborations off the duo's new album Let God Sort Em Out. At least, that's what Pusha T and No Malice told The Joe Budden Podcast during a recent interview.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, Ice asked about Pusha T's previous Kendrick Lamar and Clipse comments about their collaborations, specifically the revelation that he was almost on two songs. Push specified that he sent K.Dot both "Chains & Whips" and "So Be It," and that the Compton lyricist wanted to be on both. However, it didn't pan out since Kendrick sent the former verse very fast, although it's unclear what effect this had.

"Yo, but I think it's a testament to his skill," Malice remarked, explaining how the pgLang creative was in the middle of the Drake beef and his GNX process when he sent the "Chains & Whips" verse. "Because, in the middle of everything he was going through, [he] delivered not just a verse, but a verse like that. Top to bottom. Like, he went in." He certainly went in, alright...

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar – "Chains & Whips"

While some reactions to the Kendrick Lamar verse are more negative than most others, it still caused a big impact nonetheless in the discourse void. Also, with so much context behind every Kendrick verse these days, it's hard for his bars not to cause that divisive reaction.

"Chains & Whips" is one of the first tracks on Let God Sort Em Out, and for good reason. All three MCs deliver verses that are not just confrontational, but seem to speak to the rap game at large. It's a grand and boisterous offering, but the lyrics themselves and the rapping on display is what really hooked listeners.

Elsewhere, other discussions around the new Clipse album are similarly celebratory. Whether it's other standout features or Pusha T and No Malice's excellent pens, this record gave us a lot to mull over.

We'll see if we ever hear a leak of a Kendrick Lamar appearance on "So Be It," although it seems very unlikely. We don't even know if he handed in the verse.

Read More: Clipse’s Comeback Is Impeccably Executed: How Pusha T & Malice Mastered Luxury, Legacy & The Long Game

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
pusha-t-discusses-kendrick-lamar-feature-clipse-album-hip-hop-news Music Pusha T Discusses Kendrick Lamar's Appearance On Clipse's Forthcoming Album 1.8K
Syndication: PalmSprings Music Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Be On Two Clipse Album Cuts 2.6K
Pusha T New Clipse Album Groundbreaking Hip Hop News Music Pusha T Proclaims That New Clipse Album Will Be A "Groundbreaking" Experience 1.7K
LeBron James Nas Clipse Hip Hop News Music LeBron James Previews Nas’ Verse On New Clipse Album 4.3K
Comments 0