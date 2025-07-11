In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, Ice asked about Pusha T's previous Kendrick Lamar and Clipse comments about their collaborations, specifically the revelation that he was almost on two songs. Push specified that he sent K.Dot both "Chains & Whips" and "So Be It," and that the Compton lyricist wanted to be on both. However, it didn't pan out since Kendrick sent the former verse very fast, although it's unclear what effect this had.

"Yo, but I think it's a testament to his skill," Malice remarked, explaining how the pgLang creative was in the middle of the Drake beef and his GNX process when he sent the "Chains & Whips" verse. "Because, in the middle of everything he was going through, [he] delivered not just a verse, but a verse like that. Top to bottom. Like, he went in." He certainly went in, alright...

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar – "Chains & Whips"

While some reactions to the Kendrick Lamar verse are more negative than most others, it still caused a big impact nonetheless in the discourse void. Also, with so much context behind every Kendrick verse these days, it's hard for his bars not to cause that divisive reaction.

"Chains & Whips" is one of the first tracks on Let God Sort Em Out, and for good reason. All three MCs deliver verses that are not just confrontational, but seem to speak to the rap game at large. It's a grand and boisterous offering, but the lyrics themselves and the rapping on display is what really hooked listeners.

Elsewhere, other discussions around the new Clipse album are similarly celebratory. Whether it's other standout features or Pusha T and No Malice's excellent pens, this record gave us a lot to mull over.