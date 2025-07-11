The new Clipse album is finally here, and there are all sorts of reactions to Let God Sort Em Out. Haters and glazers alike came out in droves on social media to hit the discourse battlefield's front lines, and nowhere was that more apparent than in the response to Kendrick Lamar's feature verse on the single "Chains & Whips."

Of course, a lot of fans had high praises for the lyricism on display, whether it's the "gen" flips or the boisterous and uncompromising bars within. There were rumors that this verse would function more as a "State of the Union" than a full-on diss or response track, and that certainly became the case. Fans appreciated this angle for being more straightforward with the writing approach, and anyone who liked it seems to love it.

On the other hand, anyone who didn't like it seems to hate it. Even some big Pusha T, No Malice, and K.Dot fans called this their weakest collab or a straight-up underwhelming song. Maybe the previous controversy surrounding the Kendrick Lamar feature hyped fans up a little too much, and many others were never going to like this verse to begin with. It's not perfect or unquestionably praiseworthy by any means; it just depends on what you're looking for.

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar – "Chains & Whips"

But other features on the new Clipse album had plenty of discourse to offer as well. Tyler, The Creator took to Twitter to explain the following subliminal on his "P.O.V." feature: "Little feature, n***as threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee," he rapped. "and an old friend ive made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me (so yall dont run with a narrative)," T tweeted shortly after the album came out.

Fan Reactions