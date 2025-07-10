News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Chains and Whips
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
The Clipse & Apple Music Release Kendrick Lamar-Featured "Chains & Whips" Ahead Of "Let God Sort Em Out" Album
The Clipse’s Pusha T claims the issues with the Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “Chains and Whips,” led to the duo leaving Def Jam.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
49 mins ago
254 Views