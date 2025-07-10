The Clipse & Apple Music Release Kendrick Lamar-Featured "Chains & Whips" Ahead Of "Let God Sort Em Out" Album

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 95 Views
The Clipse’s Pusha T claims the issues with the Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “Chains and Whips,” led to the duo leaving Def Jam.

The Clipse and Kendrick Lamar's "Chains and Whips" track is the most anticipated song on the duo's reunion album.

After being discussed for months, Pusha T, Malice, and Apple Music release the track on Thursday evening (July 10) ahead of the album, Let God Sort Em Out, release on Friday at Midnight. The song includes a verse from Kendrick Lamar that continues to fire shots at rival, Drake, who also has previous issues with Pusha T.

On "Chains & Whips," Clipse and Kendrick Lamar delve into themes of power, trauma, and cultural legacy. K. Dot's anticipated verse includes sharp commentary on generational trauma, systemic inequity, and the contradictions embedded in Black fame. Malice adds the spiritual element to the track with his introspective verse, while Pusha T delivers the signature coke rap.

Let God Sort Em Out is The Clipse's fourth album, but first in 15 years. According to sypnosis, Malice credits his faith for reuniting with his brother Pusha T to reform Clipse, the duo that once defined 2000s coke rap.

“Ace Trumpets” showcases their undeniable chemistry, while “The Birds Don’t Sing,” featuring John Legend, finds them mourning their parents through raw, therapeutic verses. The album is stacked, with Nas appearing on the title track, Kendrick Lamar on “Chains & Whips,” and Tyler, The Creator alongside Stove God Cooks.

“Whips & Chains” - The Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar

Quotable lyrics

The two-time Gemini with the genocide

I'm generous, however you want it, I'll be the gentle kind

Gentlemen and gangstas connect, the agenda of mine

Move niggas up outta here, this shit get gentrified

Heavy genes like Genovese, I drop your pentagon

And show up at your at your gender reveal, and tell 'em give me mine

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
