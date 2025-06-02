Kendrick Lamar Will Officially Appear On Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out"

Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pusha T and No Malice told GQ that Kendrick Lamar handed his feature verse for Clipse's new album a while ago.

Kendrick Lamar already provided a few features this year thanks to the new Playboi Carti album MUSIC. Fortunately for his fans, he's got another one on the way on Let God Sort Em Out, the Clipse comeback album from Pusha T and No Malice.

This exciting news comes via the brothers' new interview with GQ, in which they talk about a whole lot of topics relating to and outside of their new record. K.Dot will specifically appear on the track "Chains & Whips," which Push said was the first song to emerge from their recording sessions for this album.

As such, Kendrick Lamar isn't Clipse's mystery feature that they've been waiting on, which is sending Jay-Z rumors into full blast. The duo said the Compton lyricist handed in his verse a while ago.

Funnily enough, Clipse's Pusha T attended Kendrick Lamar's Boston concert recently, which led fans to believe he was trying to get Kendrick in the studio to finish his feature. But we now know that's not the case. The Virginia spitter just wanted to catch one of the most in-demand tours in recent memory.

Clipse New Album

Elsewhere, this GQ interview also revealed one of Dot's lines off of "Chains & Whips." "Therapy taught me how to open up / It also showed me I don’t give a f**k," he raps on the upcoming track.

However, the most interesting revelation in this interview is how Def Jam (and their parent company UMG) were wary of Kendrick Lamar and Clipse linking up. This is because both Lamar and Pusha T have very nasty Drake beefs under their belts that the labels didn't want to deal with.

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Push claimed. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

Then, Def Jam reportedly dropped the project, and it eventually landed on Roc Nation. We will see how this collaboration turns out...

