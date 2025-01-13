Kendrick Lamar Rumored To Appear On New Clipse Album From Pusha T & No Malice

We all know how amazing "Nosetalgia" is, so hopefully this turns out to be true.

We're all very excited for the Clipse's new reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, from Pusha T and No Malice, who have previously teased that the project is done. However, they were waiting on one particular feature at one point, and fans immediately fantasized at the thought of another Kendrick Lamar collab following Push's classic 2014 cut "Nosetalgia." Now, they have even more reason to support this theory based on an alleged copyright claim that a TikTok user got. The TikToker claims that, due to a copyright violation, Universal Music Group struck the sound from a video that played one of the tracks that the duo previewed at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2023.

Furthermore, the TikTok user claimed that the copyright claim labeled the sound that it took down as a track called "Chains & Whips" featuring Kendrick Lamar. While we should all take this with a massive grain of salt, as these are all just rumors, it makes us even more excited for what could appear on this new Clipse album. Plenty of other collaborators will likely appear on the project, and even if they are just a few instead, they will most likely kill it.

Read More: Pharrell Rocks Out To Unreleased Clipse Collab In New Album Preview

Kendrick Lamar Will Supposedly Join Pusha T & No Malice On Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out

Clipse has hip-hop feeling ecstatic for Let God Sort Em Out, and Pusha T and No Malice would work incredibly alongside Kendrick Lamar. Push in particular had a lot to say about his fellow MC last year, mostly due to the Drake beef. "What Kendrick was really doing was talking to his soul," he remarked concerning their battle. "I believe that. I believe that would cause you to tap out. That will cause you to sue. That will cause you to do a lot of things. It's crazy."