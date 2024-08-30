Pharrell Rocks Out To Unreleased Clipse Collab In New Album Preview

NYC's HOT 97 FM Radio Celebrates Summer Jam X - Backstage
Pusha T from Clipse, Pharrell and Malice from Clipse (Photo by KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
The hype for this full-length reunion is ramping up.

The upcoming reunion album from Clipse will be a massive moment in hip-hop today, and the project's producer Pharrell is just as excited as fans. Moreover, a new video emerged on social media of him vibing out to one of the duo's unreleased cuts, which will presumably appear on this LP. The snippet itself sounds as simultaneously smooth and grimy as you'd expect, as you can hear one of the Virginia MCs spit some bars over round drums and some light synths. During a previous interview with Vulture, the brothers explained why Skateboard P will solely handle their team-up's production and how he impacted its sound and direction.

"Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make," Pusha T elaborated about this upcoming Clipse album. "We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out. This is arguing. This is a problem. These are people passionate about their opinions and making sure that everybody’s on their A-game. Listen, I can be mad at the engineer, you know what I’m saying? Even he has to be on point. I think that’s the level of meticulousness that a Clipse fan looks for."

Pharrell Is Loving This Clipse Preview

Furthermore, we still don't know when this album will come out, but we do know that Clipse, Pharrell, and company are expecting one last feature for it before it's all officially ready to drop. Pusha T recently revealed this on the Ghetto Runways podcast. "I’m so excited about this new Clipse album," he stated. "That’s what I’m on right now. It’s absolutely finished. Just waiting on a feature." "Just waiting on the feature, bro," Push told the camera.

Meanwhile, Clipse isn't the only group that Pharrell appeared in headlines with during the past few weeks. Lupe Fiasco attempted to revive their supergroup with Kanye West (Child Rebel Solider AKA CRS) via the release of a track called "SHRINK." While this is an unofficial drop, it does provide a glimpse into the future we never got to witness from this trio. Hopefully this new album from Pusha T and No Malice doesn't meet a similar fate.

