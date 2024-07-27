Pusha T Seemingly Confirms The Upcoming Clipse Album Is Done

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: The Clipse perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
King Push has the rap world feverishly waiting for Clipse's return.

Fans of Pusha T and No Malice know that it's been almost 15 full years since the release of the last Clipse album. They may not be the most iconic or highly recognized rap tandem in the genre's history, but there's still tons of listeners that have been waiting on a comeback. Thankfully, it seems their return is near after another new update from the younger brother. The Virginia Beach, Virginia coke rapper shared a checklist on his X account earlier this morning of all the things he has accomplished in 2024. The one that's at the top of the list that has everyone buzzing is the Clipse album being "done".

"In real time… @clipse album ✔️ @CarharttWIP collab ✔️ @LouisVuitton House Ambassador ✔️ 2024 Olympics Paris w/ @adidas ✔️ Not even halfway done…". This led fans into sounding the alarm and demanding answers from Push immediately. "Are you saying the Clipse album is DONE??", one user inquires.

Pusha T Has Fans Demanding The Drop Date For The Clipse Album

Unfortunately, that detail remains to be revealed, as not much is known overall. However, we do know that Pharrell Williams is going to have a major hand in this Clipse reunion. "Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make. We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out", Push told Vulture. Hopefully, though, everyone will eventually be able to feast on the album this year and no later.

What are your thoughts on Pusha T supposedly revealing that the next Clipse album is complete? What do you think he actually means by this and why? If this drops this year, will it be the best rap tape of 2024? When do you foresee it dropping? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Pusha T and Clipse. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

