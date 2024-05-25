Pusha T Celebrates The 6th Anniversary Of His Classic Album "DAYTONA"

Pusha T is not one to "reminisce", but he is doing just that by celebrating the sixth anniversary of DAYTONA. The third solo album for the Virginia Beach, Virginia native, it was also the first of five projects to be executively produced by the one and only Kanye West. It was a legendary summer for hip-hop heads in 2018, as Ye went on to release ye, NASIR, KIDS SEE GHOSTS, as well as K.T.S.E. Out of all of those releases you could make the argument for DAYTONA being the strongest of the bunch. The record began with perhaps one of the best and most memorable intros "If You Know You Know."

It is a masterclass in coke rap, with King Push talking about the treacherous life of a drug dealer. Then, you have one of the nastiest boom-bap beats and sample flips on "The Games We Play." Even though Push's rapping performances were stellar across the board, the production from Kanye really helps sell each track. The middle of the tracklist is fantastic too, but of course no one can forget "Infared."

Pusha T Fondly Remembers DAYTONA

"The game's f***ed up / N****s’ beats is bangin', n****, ya hooks did it / The lyric pennin' equal the Trumps winnin’ / The bigger question is how the Russians did it / It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin." These fighting words restarted the beef between him and Drake, prompting him to respond with "Duppy Freestyle." Of course, it then led to "The Story of Adidon," which revealed that Drizzy was hiding his now-known son, Adonis. DAYTONA is certainly "the gift that keeps on giving."

