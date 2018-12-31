2018
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2018Drake emerged the undisputed rap champion of 2018.By Demi Phillips
- SportsMichael Porter Jr. Dealt Setback: Likely To Miss Summer League With InjuryThe Denver Nuggets sophomore can't seem to catch a break early in his NBA career.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Makes Surprise Coachella Return With Selena Gomez, Ozuna & "Taki Taki"The impregnable Cardi B returns to her Boachella stomping grounds.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher & Jermaine Dupri Tease "Confessions" Follow-Up 15 Years LaterUsher asks his fans if they'd like a sequel to his magnum opus.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem & Boogie Issue "Silent Ride" Dance Challenge In Strong-Willed PushEminem unabashedly joins the post-millennials in dancing the night away.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Claims IFPI's Global "Best Seller" Title For 2018Drake's illustrious 2018 gains the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's approval.By Devin Ch
- SocietySpike Lee Reacts To Oscar Snub: "Not My Job To Be The Culture Police"Spike Lee isn't letting the critical snub stop his political charge on creative lines.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown's Friend Claims Sex Cited In Rape Case Was Consensual: ReportLowell Grissom has finally responded to the allegations.By Zaynab
- MusicGunna Teases Joint Project With Young Thug, Names Top 5 Atlanta Rappers EverGunna spills the beans on REAL 92.3.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Awards Unveiled: Patrick Mahomes Wins MVP, Offensive Player Of The YearPatrick Mahomes becomes the youngest NFL MVP since Dan "The Man" Marino.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Meets His "Narcos" Doppelganger, Actor Admits: "He’s A Bit Intimidating"The actor who plays El Chapo on "Narcos" met his maker on Monday.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Refused To "Pose" For Photographer He Invited To UgandaThe rapper might be considered "difficult to work with." By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Reflects On 2018 In New Video: "I Took A Lot Of L’s""Can't no money or whatever it is stop you from 'catchin' one."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNBA Youngboy Has Been YouTube’s "Top Artist" In The USA For 101 WeeksNBA Youngboy is the King of YouTube in America, and he's done it with little to no help.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Bashes Drake, Tyga & Kanye West In Breakfast Club InterviewSoulja Boy takes his comeback claims to the bigger stage.By Devin Ch
- MusicSnoop Dogg Makes Fun Of Soulja Boy's Claims Of Having A Better Comeback Than TygaSnoop Dogg drops off a subtle meme to prove his point. By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentTop HNHH Trolls & Users Of 2018It's your favorite time of year.By Rose Lilah
- MusicBeyonce Shares 2018 Throwback Montage To Kick Off The New YearBeyonce seemingly had a stellar year. By Chantilly Post
- NewsUncle Murda Reflects On The State Of Hip-Hop In "Rap Up 2018"Uncle Murda delivers his yearly wrap-up, "Rap-Up 2018."By Rose Lilah
- MusicDemi Lovato Vows To "Never Take Another" Day For GrantedYes, sis. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPusha T Says 2018 Showed The "True Colors Of So Many"Pusha T had to get a few things off his chest. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyNew York's Times Square Welcomes It's First Ever Cannabis AdNew Year's Eve marks the ad's debut. By Chantilly Post