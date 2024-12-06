Tory Lanez Drops Off His Shortest "Lost Tape" Yet With "Camera Phone" Alongside "Undecided"

It's another One Umbrella reunion for this week's edition of Tory Lanez's "Lost Tapes." If you have been following the site for the last couple of months, you know what the Canadian multi-talent is up to right now. He's been sharing two (sometimes three) tracks a week from his stash of throwaways that never got a home on a project. There are times where Tory flexes his duality as an artist by rapping on one and singing on the other. Additionally, he will hit listeners with a specific tone or relatively similar theme between them. Or the Alone At Prom creator will revisit a particular year.
He's done it all, even including some collabs with his signees. This week, he's got a track with VV$ Ken, an Orlando, Florida rapper who's been with One Umbrella since 2020. Also, an angle to look at is the fact that he's got his shortest track in this care package. That would a 2018 recording called "Camera Phone." "Undecided" is the other release, and it's from 2022. Finally, Tory probably just gave us his freakiest and most sexually charged cuts to date. If you don't believe us, check them out below.
"Camera Phone (2018)" & "Undecided (2022)" - Tory Lanez & VV$ Ken
Quotable Lyrics From "Undecided":
Why she tryin' to act shy around the guys?
Like I ain't tell 'em how she turn freak when she high
Told 'em shawty ain't the type to go to sleep
See me dozin' off, she try to put her fingers through my briefs
I got up again and went inside her cheeks
Only doubled back 'cause I ain't seen that booty clapped in weeks