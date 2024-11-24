Tory Lanez Pulls From The 2022 Vault Again For His Newest "Lost Tapes"

Lanez might have his most underrated releases in the series right here.

If a n**** could be flat broke, turn this s*** off, then on in a second If a n**** can get it, lose it, lose it, get it, then f*** it, you gotta respect it You could check all my songs or walk through the halls, the walls are all full of records And you n****s got the nerve to talk to me like you got the same when we check it Like you got some hits, hits, hits, n****, but I'm the only n**** playin' Tekken Sold a million records, fifty-seven seconds for the last time, that I reckon, never disrespect it, n****

Regardless, we are still eager to see what Tory has offer. This weekend, he's dropped off "The Chase" and "Take It Off." The former hears the multi-hyphenate drop gems about keeping your focus on the grind and making it big while ignoring the haters and doubters. It feels like he's talking directly to the listener, making it a very personal and thought-provoking track. Conversely, "Take It Off" is a cute yet provocative love story which features both his singing and rapping. We feel Tory's got two underrated bops here and he's keeping out interest in the series for sure.

Tory Lanez is double dipping for this week's edition of his "Lost Tapes" series. Over the last few weeks, the Canadian has been beginning to dig up some recordings from 2022 . He began rolling this erao ut with a 2019 track, "Blessed." But Tory has now gone back to these last two years twice on back-to-back occasions. Overall, it's the most recent vault he's gone to for these releases. Given the Megan Thee Stallion situation, though, this may be the latest stretch we get to go back to.

