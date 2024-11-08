Tory Lanez Shares His Most Recent Lost Tape Within Latest Entries To The "Free Tory Playlist"

The "Free Tory Playlist" (Spotify exclusive) has some new tracks in the mix. Tory Lanez is back with a recording from 2019 called "Blessed," and one from 2022 titled "B.B.O." (Bad B****es Only). The latter is now the most recent Lost Tape yet, unless you count his one and only Twitch Tape (so far) "Rodeo Drive" as such. According to its Genius annotation, it was first previewed back in May of 2022. "B.B.O." doesn't not have much information on it, so we are unsure as to when Lanez concocted it. Speaking of which, the same can be said about "Blessed."
Both of these Lost Tapes seem to be two of the more unsung loosies from this series. However, that isn't a bad thing really. The reason being is because Tory Lanez might have his catchiest tunes so far with these two. Each song is ready for a club setting with their tones being confident and lively. Additionally, the melodies bring the vibes up tenfold, adding to that accessibility factor. "Blessed" finds Tory thankful for his cushy lifestyle and being able to afford things he was not able to while coming up. "B.B.O." is geared for the club-going ladies who are prepping for a night out downtown. You can hear the Lost Tapes for yourself with the links below.
"Blessed (Lost Tapes 2019)" & "B.B.O. (Lost Tapes 2022)" - Tory Lanez
Quotable Lyrics From "Blessed":
Smile on my face I don't need no stress
Rollie up first and the Patek up next
Hatin' ass n****, no static, I'm blessed
I'm blessed, I'm blessed
Pull up I don't even mean to flex how I flex
Imma do anything to protect my check, Imma do anything just respect my flex, yes