Tory Lanez

Real Name
Daystar Peterson
Alias Name
Argentina Fargo
Date of Birth
Jul. 27, 1992 - Age 31
Hometown
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Social
Artist Bio

For those unfamiliar, Tory Lanez, AKA Argentina Fargo, is an emerging emcee/vocalist born in Toronto, Ontario and raised throughout the United States Of America (though predominantly Georgia, California and Texas).

Throughout his young career, Tory's collaborated with the likes of Soulja Boy, Bun B, boi-1Da, Sean Kingston, RL Grime, Scott Storch, DJ Mustard, Dizzy Wright, Meek Mill, YG, DJ Drama, Kirko Bangz, G-Eazy, Rockie Fresh and many more.

Don't sleep on this young lord, folks - he shows strong promise. His cult fan base, known as the SWAVENATION, is "a society without borders". Consider joining it. 

Top Songs
Top Albums & Mixtapes
