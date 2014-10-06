For those unfamiliar, Tory Lanez, AKA Argentina Fargo, is an emerging emcee/vocalist born in Toronto, Ontario and raised throughout the United States Of America (though predominantly Georgia, California and Texas).

Throughout his young career, Tory's collaborated with the likes of Soulja Boy, Bun B, boi-1Da, Sean Kingston, RL Grime, Scott Storch, DJ Mustard, Dizzy Wright, Meek Mill, YG, DJ Drama, Kirko Bangz, G-Eazy, Rockie Fresh and many more.

Don't sleep on this young lord, folks - he shows strong promise. His cult fan base, known as the SWAVENATION, is "a society without borders". Consider joining it.