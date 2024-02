A relative newcomer to mainstream hip hop, Bangz entered the scene with quite a bang, with his big hit “Drank in My Cup.” The 2009 release of his first mixtape, “Procrastination Kills” got the attention of current manager D Will. Since then he’s released several other mixtapes slowly working his way up the ladder. His newest mixtape features guest appearances from Wale, French Montana, Paul Wall, and others. His first studio album is called “Bigger Than Me”.