rerelease
- SongsDJ Premier, Non Phixion, And ILL BILL Release Clean And Instrumental Versions Of "Rock Stars"This track was originally released in 2002. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLil Peep Rereleases "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2" With The OG VersionLil Peep's mother expressed her happiness about being able to get this out to her son's fans. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFlatbush Zombies Rereleases "BetterOffDead" To Streaming 10 Years LaterTheir fan-favorite project is finally on streaming. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsJeremih's Classic "Late Nights" Mixtape Finally Hits Streaming ServicesJeremih re-releases his "Late Nights" mixtape on DSPs.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMac Miller's Cult Classic "Faces" Mixtape To Release On Streaming Services & VinylTo celebrate the forthcoming rerelease of "Faces," Mac Miller's team has shared the Sam Mason-directed music video for "Colors and Shapes." By Joshua Robinson
- NewsLil Peep & Lil Tracy's "Castles II" Moves To Streaming ServicesLil Peep and Lil Tracy's breakout mixtape "Castles II" featured hits like "switchblades" and "your favorite dress"By Joe Abrams
- MixtapesAbby Jasmine Delivers Deluxe Edition Of "Who Cares?"Abby Jasmine adds four new tracks to her acclaimed sophomore effort.By Dre D.
- MusicCash Money Is Dropping A 20th Anniversary Edition "Baller Blockin" Box SetThe rerelease marks the first time the "Baller Blockin" film will be available on streaming services.By Dre D.
- MusicOutkast Commemorates "Stankonia" 20th Anniversary With Unreleased Remixes"Stankonia" is set to be rereleased in 24 bit and 360 Reality Audio on October 30.By Dre D.
- NewsLil Peep's "Hellboy" Arrives On Streaming Services For The First TimeLil Peep's estate releases his "Hellboy" project on streaming services for the first time, featuring Lil Tracy, Xavier Wulf, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Free Weezy Album" Hits Streaming Services Tonight: ReportLil Wayne is reportedly re-releasing "Free Weezy Album" tonight on all streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Drops Re-Release Of "K.R.I.T. Wuz Here" With 4 New SongsBig K.R.I.T. is celebrating the 10th anniversary of "K.R.I.T. Wuz Here" with a brand new re-release.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Peep Estate Re-Releases His "Vertigo" EPLil Peep's estate officially releases one of his earlier projects "Vertigo" to all streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" Set To Return This YearA fan favorite is set to make its return.By Alexander Cole
- SongsLord Felix & James Guild Go For The Jugular On "Ramble"Get into Lord Felix and James Guild's "Ramble."By Milca P.
- NewsJay Electronica, Jay-Z, & The-Dream's "Shiny Suit Theory" Lands Official ReleaseThe elusive Jay Electronica emerges from the hidey-hole to re-release a banger. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Sega Genesis Collection" Packages Over 50 Classic Games For Xbox One & PS4The collection is arriving on consoles this May.By hnhh
- HNHH TVSahbabii: "SANDAS" Re-Release, Reality Show With Mona Scott-Young & MoreSahbabii reveals his family has been discussing a reality TV show with Mona Scott-Young, and tells us about the upcoming re-release of "S.A.N.D.A.S."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Rereleased On Vinyl With Hidden TrackJay Z's "Magna Carta Holy Grail" is now available on vinyl.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKanye West To Re-Release "808s And Heartbreak"Kanye West's seminal record 808's and Heartbreak is going to be remastered and re-released.By hnhh
- NewsAtmosphere Set To Re-Issue "Seven's Travels" With Bonus Records, TracklistAtmosphere is re-issuing the critically accalimed "Seven's Travels" on vinyl.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGhostface Killah To Rerelease "Ironman" On 24k Gold CDGhostface Killah has announced plans to release his classic album "Ironman" as a "Gold Edition", literally. By Trevor Smith