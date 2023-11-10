Lil Peep Rereleases “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2” With The OG Version

Lil Peep's musical presence was extremely prominent while he was still alive. However, it may be even stronger now even after he tragically passed on November 15, 2017. It is crazy to imagine that it has been six years already. But, as we said, his legacy is still being felt to this day.

His loving mother, Liza Womack, has made sure that her son's incredibly supportive fan base gets to hear as much music from him as possible. A little bit ago, she, along with the help of Peep's estate, got out a collaborative project with a close friend of his, ILOVEMAKONNEN. DIAMONDS featured a hefty 21 tracks and gave a good glimpse into what these two were cooking up together. Womack, though, wanted to spread more of Lil Peep's work out to the masses.

Listen To Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 (OG Version) By Lil Peep

Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 was a favorite of many. She was able to dig up some files from Peep's GarageBand sessions. It removes the two bonus tracks with MAKONNEN and XXXTENTACION, and adds the track, "in the car." The reason for this coming out now is to celebrate the project's five-year anniversary. Womack shared some touching words about the album on her Instagram. "These songs were exported directly from Gus’s [Peep's] GarageBand sessions on his computer in the highest audio quality possible. Thank you to the producers who have educated us on this journey. I encourage Gus’s fans to enjoy the music that Gus created, listened to, and loved. Thank you to the PeeP team that made it happen."

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Peep's, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 (og version)? Do you prefer this over the remastered edition we got to begin with? Is Peep still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Peep, as well as all of the hottest album drops. Our continued thoughts go out to the rapper's mother, Liza Womack, and the rest of his family and friends.

Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 (og version) Tracklist:

broken smile - og version runaway - og version sex with my ex - og version cry alone - og version leanin - og version sixteen lines - og version idgaf - og version white girl - og version fingers - og version in the car

