Lil Peep And ILOVEMAKONNEN Bring Their Talents Together To Make “DIAMONDS”

Lil Peep's legacy continues to live on with the release of this new posthumous release with ILOVEMAKONNEN. DIAMONDS is not the first example of these two getting in the studio together. On Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2, both rappers appear on a bonus track called "Sunlight On Your Skin." Following that, in 2019, the pairing released a single, "I've Been Waiting," which made it onto the final product, in the form of an OG version. Furthermore, "November" is on the effort too, with it being the third single. The album is quite long with 21 tracks and nearly hitting the 90-minute mark.

Before Peep's passing on November 15, 2017, the emo-rap legend announced this project was going to be available. Obviously, though, it has not come out until September 8, 2023. But, the excitement behind this work from Peep was contagious. “When he came home in August, he played those songs for us — over and over. Gus was incredibly proud of those songs," said Peep's mother Liza Womack to Rolling Stone.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Pays Homage To 2Pac 27 Years After Fatal Shooting

Listen To DIAMONDS From Lil Peep And ILOVEMAKONNEN

The chemistry is apparent on this collaboration LP. What is important to note is this is Peep's last fully completed album, according to his estate. In a statement with Pitchfork, Liza was extremely grateful for MAKONNEN and the whole team for the effort they put into this project so it could be released in the way Peep would have wanted it to be. She says, "I am very grateful to Makonnen not only for his patience, grace, and fortitude, but also for the tenderness with which he re-assembled the original “Diamonds Team” to gently prepare the album for its release. He did an amazing job—they all did. Gus would be so proud to know that this album had come out. He would be grateful to his friends for taking the time and care to do it just right."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new collaboration album, DIAMONDS, from Lil Peep and ILOVEMAKONNEN? Did you remember this album was announced before Lil Peep's passing? How are you liking the project so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

DIAMONDS Tracklist:

Smokin' IDGAF 2 Favorite Drug Hypnotized Ballin' Really Loving You November Guiltiness Prove My Love Sidelines I've Been Waiting - OG Version Rent To Pay I Sell Cocaine That Juice Twisted Nasty Names Kiss Me Cry Baby 2 Hocus Pocus Cruise With You Diamond Piano Freestyle (Outro)

Read More: Chase DeMoor Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Too Hot To Handle” Star Worth?

[Via] [Via]