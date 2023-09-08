Kendrick Lamar Pays Homage To 2Pac 27 Years After Fatal Shooting

Yesterday (September 7), Kendrick Lamar took to social media, seemingly paying homage to 2Pac. The performer shared a handful of photos on his Instagram account from a recent Tokyo visit, posing with BAPE founder Nigo, taking a trip to Tower Records to pick up some essentials, and more. In one of the photos, Kendrick also shows off a t-shirt featuring 2Pac holding both of his middle fingers up.

Though Kendrick's IG photo dump failed to specifically mention 2Pac's shooting, it was posted 27 years to the day. He was shot in a drive-by in Vegas back in 1996, and succumbed to his injuries only a few days later in the hospital. Kendrick has made his love for 2Pac known previously, even claiming in a 2013 interview that the artist came to him in a dream. He says that the late 2Pac told him, "Keep doing what you doing, don’t let my music die." 2Pac's killer remains unconfirmed, however, it appears as though investigators have some ideas.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Disses Big Sean, Jay Electronica & French Montana On New Leak: Report

Kendrick Lamar Shows Off 2Pac T-Shirt

Back in July, police searched the Henderson, NV home of Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who is widely believed to be the man behind 2Pac's murder. He passed away in May of 1998, never having been charged for his alleged crimes. In the past, Keefe D has publicly claimed to have handed his nephew the gun used to kill 2Pac. Now, he could finally be facing some legal repercussions.

In August, it was reported by The Daily Mirror that some sources say prosecutors are ready to bring Keefe D's case to trial. "We expect this matter to become a criminal case imminently," detectives reportedly told the outlet. "Keefe has gloated so much about this that he has effectively talked himself into huge legal trouble." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates, and share your thoughts on Kendrick's 2Pac t-shirt in the comments section below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Reflects On Kendrick Lamar Relationship: “Dot Saved My Life”

[Via]