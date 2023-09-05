ScHoolboy Q Reflects On Kendrick Lamar Relationship: “Dot Saved My Life”

ScHoolboy Q recently discussed the impact Kendrick Lamar has had on his life, admitting that the former TDE rapper saved his life. Q also admitted that he was nearly breaking into tears just talking about it while on the BACKONFIGG podcast.

“Dot taught me,” he said. “Dot taught me so much, bro. Dot… Dot gave me… Dot gave me so much confidence. Dot made me a rapper. This shit make me want to cry right now.” From there, he joked that “Charlamagne [Tha God] got me to cry, never again.” He was referencing an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019 following the death of Mac Miller. Q added: “Dot saved my life. I owe a lot to Dot.”

ScHoolboy Q Speaks On Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Recording artists Schoolboy Q (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform on the Marilyn Stage during day 1 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

From there, he recalled a time when Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and Derek “MixedByAli” Ali met to discuss dropping Q from TDE, but Lamar intervened. He also spoke about Lamar bringing him to the studio to work with Dr. Dre. Check out the interview below.

ScHoolboy Q On Working With Kendrick Lamar

Later in the interview, ScHoolboy Q explained why he’s slowed down his music output in recent years. “This is our life, like me talking about our situations, like y’know, the shit we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets,” he said. “Like me talkin’ about my mama trauma from her own brothers is like … you can’t compare that to somebody that won a[n] NBA championship. When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chilli. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences. As a[n] artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out.”

