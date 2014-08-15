No hip-hop artist in recent memory has as evolved as rapidly as Mac Miller. In a period of six years, he’s gone from a frat-rapper who catered to carefree teenagers and college kids to a spiritual and introspective (albeit drug-addled) musician creating music for no one but himself and those closest to him. He also happens to be one of the most successful independent artists to ever do it, his debut album Blue Slide Park having debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 without any major label support.

Throughout his young career, he’s already collaborated with the likes of XV, Killer Mike, Smoke DZA, Statik Selektah, Rapsody, Casey Veggies, Chevy Woods, 9th Wonder, Slim Thug, French Montana, Meek Mill, Wale, Fabolous, Travis Porter, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Sir Michael Rocks, Big Sean, Justin Bieber, 2 Chainz, Asher Roth, Wiz Khalifa, Talib Kweli, Curren$y, B.o.B. and more, and is in increasingly high demand.

Most recently, he released a new mixtape titled Faces on Mother's Day 2014, and parted ways with Rostrum Records after a six-year relationship. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Mac Miller and the Most Dope family.